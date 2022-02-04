Karachi Kings’ Amir and Ilyas out of PSL 2022 with injuries
Left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari referred to as up as cowl
Amir had but to play a recreation in PSL 2022. “Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the past week or so, has aggravated his back injury during the rehabilitation process and shall also no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the season,” a franchise assertion mentioned.
“Mohammad Ilyas, who had a severe shoulder injury, despite which he came back after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the last match,” the assertion mentioned. “MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks or so, and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening.”
Karachi’s subsequent recreation is in opposition to Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.