Karan Johar grooves to ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’ on Hunarbaaz; Parineeti Chopra has her ‘swayamvar’, watch videos : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

After seeing fairly a couple of proposals on the units of expertise actuality present Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan, Parineeti Chopra is lastly all set for her ‘swayamvar’ within the upcoming weekend episode. Previously on the present, all of the efforts made by Karan Johar in pursuit of an ideal match for Parineeti are but to bear fruits, and to place an finish to his hunt he’ll shock her with some potential candidates within the episode.

Karan Johar grooves to ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’ on Hunarbaaz; Parineeti Chopra has her ‘swayamvar’, watch movies

Sticking to his promise to get Parineeti an ideal ‘dulha’, Karan Johar calls candidates on the stage one after the other who performs their greatest card to impress Parineeti and win her coronary heart. While we see fairly a couple of proposals, the highlights from the believable candidates would be the heartthrobs of the tv industry- Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey, and Shivin Narang who will give their greatest to impress Parineeti. From bringing flowers, to dancing and to exhibiting their ‘hunars’ the dapper boys will go away no stone unturned to dazzle the diva.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar can be set to have blast on stage dancing to the beats of ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’ from Qayamant Se Qayamat Tak. The filmmaker can be grooving to the steps in entrance of Parineeti Chopra and singer Kumar Sanu.

Viewers could have in deal with to witness essentially the most awaited second on their tv display and to assist Parineeti in selecting her groom, Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a particular visitor. Judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty and, hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya can even put their greatest foot ahead to assist Parineeti in making a sensible determination.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

