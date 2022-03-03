Karan Johar launches new actor Lakshya, announces film ‘Bedhadak’ directed by Shashank Khaitan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Lakshya

Filmmaker Karan Johar introduced that he shall be launching three new actors. The first of the lot is Lakshya. The second one was Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The trio shall be starring in a brand new movie ‘Bedhadak’, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Sharing the information, Karan took to his social media accounts and posted a poster of the newly introduced movie that includes the debutants.

“Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!” he tweeted for Lakshya. Whereas for Shanaya, he wrote, “Introducing the attractive @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting pressure to look out for, I can’t wait to see the vitality she brings onto the display!

Lakshya too shared the information on his Instagram account. “I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, want all of your love and assist!” he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Shanaya, however, mentioned she’s humbled to be becoming a member of the Dharma household. “I am extraordinarily grateful and humbled to hitch the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the good Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I would like all of your blessings and love!” she captioned the poster shared on Instagram.