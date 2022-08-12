Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an unseen throwback pic of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan on latter’s birthday : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan not solely are household however the latter can be an enormous fan of the Kapoor lady. Now that the Simmba actress is a 12 months older right this moment, Kareena devoted a beautiful Instagram story by sharing an unseen throwback photograph of her husband Saif Ali Khan bonding along with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress additionally showcased her love for Khan’s daughter on this submit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an unseen throwback pic of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan on latter’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is kind of lively on Instagram, could also be on the midst of selling her movie Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the actress took day out to want her ‘darling’ Sara Ali Khan on her birthday. She posted a photograph of a shirtless Saif Ali Khan fondly kissing his little daughter Sara and it appears that evidently the image was taken throughout a vacation. She posted it on her Instagram story saying, “Happy Birthday darling Sara<3” She added, “Unlimited (pizza emoji) and (birthday cake emoji) for you today<3” Needless to say, it was a cute submit depicting the love that the 2 of them share.

Despite the truth that Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan’s first spouse Amrita Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan has at all times maintained nice relations along with her and her brother Ibrahim Khan. In truth, the 2 of them at all times have fun Raksha Bandhan with Saif and Kareena’s children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh when they’re on the town.

Talking about their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7 lately, Kareena had stated that all of them love and respect one another and that’s what’s vital. Elaborating on the idea of household, Kareena had shared, “We are a household and if there may be love and regard, that is it. They are Saif’s kids, they’re his precedence. Sometimes we’re all collectively, and it is nice. It’s by no means crossed my thoughts the best way folks talk about it. It’s not that tough.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal. And for Kareena Kapoor Khan, after Laal Singh Chaddha, she has the adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X which will mark her OTT debut as the Sujoy Ghosh directorial will release on Netflix.

