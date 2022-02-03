Karen Read Free On $50,000 Bail In Death Of Boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe

CANTON (CBS) – Karen Read, the girlfriend of Boston Police officer John O’Keefe, was launched on $50,000 bail Wednesday, shortly after she appeared in courtroom to face fees associated to his death over the weekend at first of the blizzard.

Read, 41, pleaded not responsible to manslaughter, motorized vehicle murder and leaving the scene of a motorized vehicle collision inflicting loss of life in Stoughton District Court Wednesday as new particulars within the case have been revealed.

Prosecutor Adam Lally stated Read and O’Keefe, who was off-duty, had been to 2 bars early Saturday morning and left to go to a house on Fairview Road dwelling in Canton. Read instructed investigators she dropped O’Keefe off round 12:45 a.m., made a three-point flip and left, however didn’t see O’Keefe go inside the home.

According to her lawyer, she grew to become nervous round 4:30 a.m. as a result of O’Keefe hadn’t come dwelling so she known as him a number of occasions however bought no response.

The prosecutor stated Read reached out to a buddy who drove her again to the Fairview Road dwelling the place they met the lady who lived there. Read allegedly stated, “Could I have hit him? Did I hit him?” as they tried to determine what occurred to O’Keefe. Read additionally allegedly instructed one of many girls, “I wonder if he’s dead. It’s snowing. He got hit by a plow.”

They then discovered O’Keefe the place he had been dropped off, mendacity within the snow with extreme cuts on his arm and head, eyes swollen shut and bleeding from the nostril and mouth.

They known as 911 at 6:04 a.m. and began CPR. O’Keefe was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless. The health worker later decided the officer additionally had a number of cranium fractures and hypothermia.

A Canton firefighter-paramedic on the scene instructed police Read stated to her, “I hit him. I hit him. I hit him. I hit him.”

The prosecutor stated investigators then discovered a cracked rear tail mild on Read’s automotive. She was later arrested.

“She indicated she first saw a broken tail light in the morning and did not know how she broke it,” Lally stated.

In courtroom Wednesday, her lawyer argued for decrease bail of $5,000, saying Read has a number of medical points, together with a mind tumor, a number of sclerosis and colitis. The decide nonetheless stated Read “has plenty of reason to flee” and ordered her held on $50,000 bail.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources stated investigators have video of the incident from a Ring doorbell digicam and Read’s automotive has been impounded.

O’Keefe’s household stated he raised his niece and nephew when his sister and her husband handed away.

“John was not only a dedicated police officer, he was an exemplary guardian, son, brother, uncle and friend and we were so fortunate to have him as a part of our lives,” O’Keefe’s household stated. “People talk about someone who would give you the shirt off their back but that was truly who John was, and it is heartbreaking for us to suddenly be talking about him in the past tense.”

O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.

“It’s not easy. Obviously, you lose anybody, any member, especially under circumstances like this, it’s tough,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long instructed reporters exterior courtroom.

“We’ll summons John’s spirit, pick ourselves back up again and we’ll continue to do the job that John loved so much,” Long stated. “John was a tremendous human being.”

Read, who had been in a relationship with O’Keefe for 2 years, is an adjunct lecturer at Bentley University.

“The university cannot comment further on an active investigation. Our thoughts go out to Officer O’Keefe’s family and loved ones,” the varsity stated in a press release Wednesday.

After posting bail, Read left the courthouse along with her attorneys simply earlier than midday and didn’t communicate to reporters.

“I am disappointed in the rush to judgement against my client. I think there was a lot of political pressure on this district attorney’s office to bring charges in light of the fact a police officer was the victim here, but I will tell you this is a defensible case. I will tell you that my client has no criminal intent. She loved this man. She is devastated at what happened and she is innocent and that will come out at trial,” David Yannetti, Read’s lawyer instructed reporters.

Read is due again in courtroom March 1.