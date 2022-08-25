Karim Benzema And Alexia Putellas Win UEFA Player Of The Year Prizes | Football News

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas have been rewarded for excellent seasons by successful the UEFA males’s and ladies’s participant of the 12 months prizes at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday. France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool within the Champions League closing and scored 15 objectives within the competitors, whereas Putellas was the highest scorer within the Women’s Champions League, serving to Barcelona attain the ultimate which they misplaced to Lyon. Benzema took the boys’s honours forward of membership team-mate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, succeeding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho who gained the award final 12 months.

The 34-year-old scored hat-tricks towards Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea within the Champions League knockout rounds and netted thrice throughout the 2 legs of the semi-final towards Manchester City.

He struck 44 instances in 46 video games altogether as Real additionally gained the Spanish title.

Putellas, 28, claimed the prize for a second straight 12 months regardless of struggling a critical knee damage that dominated her out of Euro 2022.

She completed forward of England ahead and European champion Beth Mead, the joint main scorer on the match, and younger Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf.

Carlo Ancelotti was named greatest males’s coach for his success with Real, with Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman topped greatest girls’s coach after main England to Euro glory on house soil final month.

