Karine Jean-Pierre’s Unlikely Rise to the White House Lectern

Her dad and mom pushed her to develop into a physician, and she or he studied life sciences as a commuter scholar on the New York Institute of Technology on Long Island. But Ms. Jean-Pierre carried out poorly on her Medical College Admission Test. She turned satisfied she had failed her dad and mom in a profound approach. “My entire world crumbled,” she wrote in her memoir.

One afternoon, Ms. Jean-Pierre recounted in her memoir, she parked her automobile inside her household’s storage, sealed the doorways and turned on the engine. “Everyone will be happier when I’m gone,” she recalled pondering to herself.

Ms. Jean-Pierre doesn’t understand how lengthy she was unconscious. She was shaken awake by her sister, Edwine, who had found the working automobile within the storage. Her pants have been moist with urine; she later disposed of the dirty garments in an outside bin to keep away from detection. To this present day, aside from her sister, her household has by no means spoken together with her about her suicide try.

“I put it in the book because I want to help people,” she later told Judy Woodruff of PBS. “I want anybody who has ever felt that way to feel like there is a way out and to know there is a way out.”

(Ms. Jean-Pierre now lives within the Washington suburbs together with her longtime associate, the CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, and their 7-year-old daughter. Ms. Jean-Pierre’s mom, she has instructed mates, is doting and accepting of her private life. CNN stated Ms. Malveaux is not going to cowl politics whereas Ms. Jean-Pierre is press secretary.)

After faculty, Ms. Jean-Pierre did odd jobs, together with a stint at Estée Lauder and a conservation group the place she protected piping plover nests. Encouraged by a mentor, she enrolled at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She acquired a partial scholarship, however nonetheless has hundreds of {dollars} of scholar mortgage debt.

Teachers together with David N. Dinkins, the previous New York City mayor, sparked an curiosity in politics. After beginning out as an aide to 2 members of the New York City Council, Ms. Jean-Pierre joined the presidential bid of John Edwards in 2008. She briefly labored for former Representative Anthony D. Weiner, and later helped lead campaigns for Letitia James, now the New York state lawyer common; and Martin O’Malley, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.