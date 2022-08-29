Karisma Kapoor Feasts On Cheese Toast: 5 Toast Recipes You Can Try

Evenings in Indian households are synonymous with chai time. The second the clock strikes 4 pm, the desi foodie inside us immediately craves a heat cup of chai with a snack on the aspect. Be it biscuit or toast, pakoda or cutlet – there are innumerable Indian snacks you may get pleasure from with tea. Even our favourite Bollywood celebrities typically indulge themselves in some tea-time goodness now and again. Actress and star Karisma Kapoor lately took to Instagram to share the night meal that she feasted upon. Wondering what it was? None aside from a scrumptious cheese toast. Take a glance:

In the image she shared, we might see a plate with crispy cheese toast. The toast was baked to perfection and even had veggies on it. “Yummiest cheese toast ever,” wrote Karisma Kapoor in her story caption. She additionally used a tongue-out emoji with the caption. Knowing what a giant coffee-lover Karisma Kapoor is, we wager she should have paired the toast with a scorching cup of it!

If all this discuss toast has bought you craving some too, now we have some recipes for you. Whether you want some spicy toast toppings or choose it to style easy and comforting, these toast recipes have gotten you sorted.

Here Are 5 Toast Recipes For You To Try:

Aloo on toast is a mix no one can resist. This Hyderabadi toast will win you over with its simplicity.

Looking for a novel and vrat-friendly recipe? This scrumptious sabudana toast is a must-try for all who love this versatile ingredient.

For these premature and instantaneous starvation pangs, sooji toast is the recipe you want. Add some veggies to it and make it much more scrumptious!

Creamy avocado and zesty lemon juice paired with crunchy sourdough bread, want we are saying extra or are you drooling already?

Mushroom lovers would certainly relish this excellent toast recipe with a touch of spicy desi masalas.

So, go forward and indulge your self in some toast impressed by Karisma Kapoor,

