Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic selling $3.5 million holiday house in Noosa

Karl Stefanovic and his spouse Jasmine are promoting their multi-million greenback vacation dwelling in Noosa, after solely spending 5 weeks there up to now two years.

The Today present host, 47, and his shoe designer spouse, 37, purchased the four-bedroom beachfront home in Sunshine Beach, Queensland for $3.5 million in 2019, however as a result of Covid-19 pandemic have struggled to make good use of it.

According to the Courier Mail, actual property brokers have instructed Stefanovic it might fetch as a lot as $7.5 million because of rising property costs within the Sunshine Beach area, and their very own renovations to the European-style property.

Stefanovic, who’s rumoured to be on a $2 million annual wage at Channel 9, mentioned it was with a “heavy heart” they’d determined to promote.

“We purchased the property on Seaview Terrace just before the pandemic hit,” he mentioned.

“We’ve added a teenage retreat, a bathroom and a wine cellar. It’s a really beautiful slice of Sunshine Beach paradise. The views are incredible and we just love the people and area.

He added: “The walks around the headlands are unbelievable. After we moved in, Kevin Rudd and Gina Rinehart bought in the same street and neighbourhood.

“The reality though is I can’t get away from work in Sydney nearly enough and the logistics of coming in and out of Queensland have been challenging.

“Eventually we will come back to Noosa when we have more time. If we can afford it. It’s the best beach community anywhere.’’

Karl and Jasmine, who were married in Mexico in 2018, welcomed their first child together in 2020, one-year-old Harper May.

They both have family based in Queensland, but due to their work commitments in Sydney and Covid impacting travel, have not been able to visit the sunshine state often.

The Stefanovics did manage to head up to the Sunshine Coast over Christmas, with Karl revealing upon his return on the Today show in January that their whole family came down with Covid.

“I am a little croaky. The last couple of weeks, going back to January 3 or 4, the whole family tested positive. The whole family went down with Covid-19,” Karl shared along with his co-hosts and viewers on the time.

“It was a bit awful to tell you the truth at times, but we’re all clear now.

“We got through the whole thing, and look, they say it’s mild, but it’s pretty intense in parts.”