Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa Says RSS Flag Will Become National Flag One Day

Saffron has been revered for hundreds of years, KS Eshwarappa stated

Shivamogga:

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Sunday stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag would turn out to be the nationwide flag some day and that the saffron color had been adopted for hundreds of years.

Highlighting the origin of the respect for saffron color, he stated the followers had been current by means of the a long time.

“Respect for saffron didn’t begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. The saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice. RSS flag will become a national flag someday, there is no doubt,” stated Mr Eshwarappa.

He additional said that the RSS holds prayers within the presence of the saffron flag.

“To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front. The tricolour is the national flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves,” he added.

His remarks got here amid the row over the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar’s speech within the faculty books.

Earlier, the previous Minister closely criticised the individuals who had been objecting to the inclusion of a lesson containing the speech of KB Hegdewar, the BJP MLA stated that it was aimed toward introducing the tradition of the land and patriotism to the scholars.