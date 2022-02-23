Karnataka Books In Red, Lawmakers Give Themselves A Big Pay Hike

The hikes will end in a recurring, further expenditure of roughly Rs 92.4 crore each year.

The lawmakers of Karnataka united to offer themselves a pay hike of greater than 40 per cent because the price range session of the meeting got here to an finish on Tuesday. Salaries and allowances of Chief Minister, Ministers and legislators have been enhanced amid a significant price range deficit of Rs 15,134 crore.

The hikes will end in a recurring, further expenditure of roughly Rs 92.4 crore each year.

The state meeting handed the 2 payments with out dialogue on Tuesday – throughout a quick lull amid weeklong protests by the Congress. Cutting throughout political boundaries, the MLAs permitted the hike that’s pushing up their wage from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.

The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, had been moved by the federal government, which mentioned they’ve been pending for lengthy.

The invoice on Ministers salaries and allowances proposes to extend the wage of the Chief Minister from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per 30 days. The wage of Ministers will go up from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000, and sumptuary allowance for each will likely be elevated from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.50 lakh each year.

The invoice additionally proposes wage hikes for Legislative Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council chairperson from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The month-to-month wage of the Leaders of the Opposition has been elevated from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

It additionally proposes to boost the wage of MLAs and MLCs from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per 30 days.

It additionally proposes to extend the home lease allowance of ministers from Rs 80,000 per 30 days to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The allowance for upkeep and maintenance has been elevated from Rs 20,000 per 30 days to Rs 30,000.

The quantity of petrol for which the federal government will bear prices, has been elevated from 1000 to 2000 litres.

The tour allowance for ministers has been upped to Rs 2,500 per day.