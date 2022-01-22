Karnataka Daily Covid Cases Down By 13%, Positivity Stays At 19%

The state had recorded 48,049 recent infections on Friday.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka on Saturday reported a considerable dip in its COVID-19 upsurge with 42,470 recent infections, which was about 5,500 circumstances lower than Friday’s tally, the well being division mentioned.

However, the fatalities elevated from 22 on Friday to 26 at present, taking the deaths resulting from 38,563, the well being division mentioned.

The state had recorded 48,049 recent infections on Friday.

In its bulletin, the division mentioned 35,140 folks had been discharged, pushing the entire variety of recoveries to 30,98,432. Active circumstances stood at 3,30,447.

The dip in circumstances was resulting from discount in infections in Bengaluru city to 17,266 from 29,068 on Friday.

Other districts reported recent circumstances together with 4,601 in Mysuru, 3,417 in Tumakuru, 2,679 in Hassan, 1,822 in Mandya, 1,417 in Kolar and 958 in Bengaluru Rural district.

There had been zero fatalities in 17 districts.

The positivity and case fatality charges for the day had been at 19.33 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

A complete of two,19,699 samples had been examined within the state together with 1,70,637 RT-PCR exams on Saturday, taking the cumulative variety of specimens examined to six.33 crore.

There had been 1,79,816 inoculations performed, taking the entire vaccinations thus far to 9.31 crore, the division mentioned.