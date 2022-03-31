Karnataka Halal Meat Vendor Attacked By Bajrang Dal members, Case Filed

According to police criticism, the activists requested him to promote ‘non-halal’ meat at his rooster store.

Shivamogga (Karnataka):

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mentioned his authorities will look into “serious objection” raised in opposition to ‘halal’ meat, some Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Muslim vendor in Bhadravathi on Thursday, police mentioned.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) BM Laxmi Prasad instructed ANI that an FIR has been registered underneath related sections.

“Bajrang Dal activists argued and then attacked a Muslim vendor. An FIR has been registered at Hosamane police station in Bhadravati,” the Shivamogga SP mentioned.

Police mentioned that some Bajrang Dal activists round 12.30 pm on Wednesday have been campaigning within the Hosamane space in opposition to ‘halal’ meat. They allegedly threatened Muslim meat vendor Thousif.

According to the criticism with the police, the activists requested him to promote ‘non-halal’ meat at his rooster store. He instructed them that such meat was not prepared and he would prepare it. Irked by it, the activists allegedly thrashed him. Following a criticism, cops have began a probe and interrogated 5 right-wing activists, the police mentioned.

In one other incident within the communally delicate Shivamogga district, police registered a case in opposition to the identical Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly threatening and abusing a hotelier in Old Bhadravati for not serving ‘non-halal’ meat to them. A case has been registered on prices of abusing the hotelier.

Mr Bommai on Wednesday mentioned that the state authorities will look into ‘halal’ meat difficulty as “serious objections” have now been raised in opposition to it.

“The halal issue has just started. We have to study it. It’s a practice that is going on. Now serious objections have been raised about it. I will look into it,” Mr Bommai mentioned at a press convention.

Asked concerning the name for boycott of halal meat by some right-wing organizations, Mr Bommai mentioned, “As far as my government is concerned, we are not right-wing or left-wing, only growth wing.”

