Karnataka High Court Cancels POCSO, Rape Charges After Victim And Accused Marry

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka High Court has cancelled prison proceedings in opposition to a 23-year-old man going through fees beneath the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape fees beneath the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 17-year-old sufferer had married him after turning 18 and the couple even had a toddler whereas the case was pending in a Sessions Court.

The High Court stated the prosecution can “hardly prove the guilt against the petitioner,” beneath the circumstances.

“If the victim is going to turn hostile in a trial at a later point in time and the petitioner gets acquitted of all the offences, the sword of crime would have torn the soul of the accused. It is not the end result that is painful or otherwise, but the process in the criminal justice system that generates such pain,” the courtroom noticed.

Ignoring the prosecution’s opposition, the High Court stated it was applicable to just accept the settlement between the events and terminate the proceedings.

“In the teeth of these facts, glaring enough they are, if the Court would shut its doors to the couple who are married and bringing up the child, the entire proceedings would result in a miscarriage of justice,” Justice M Nagaprasanna stated in a current judgment.

The father of the sufferer had filed a criticism in March 2019 that his minor daughter was lacking. The woman was discovered with the accused. Both claimed they’d acted consensually. However, the woman was solely 17 years of age and a case beneath POCSO was filed in opposition to the accused. He was granted bail after being in jail for 18 months.

After his launch, the couple married in November 2020. A yr later, they’d a woman little one.

In its judgment, the High Court famous a number of Constitutional Courts had closed proceedings in opposition to the accused in the course of the pendency of the trial after the sufferer and accused received married.

