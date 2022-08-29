Karnataka Hijab Ban: Here’s What Supreme Court Said Today On Urgent Hearing

Hijab row erupted in January after transfer by a school in Udupi. (File/Representational Photo)

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has requested for the Karnataka authorities’s response to petitions towards the High Court’s refusal to raise a ban on carrying of the hijab in academic establishments. Next listening to was set for September 5, although the bench in the present day was not happy at among the petitioners having sought adjournment after first asking for pressing listening to.

“We won’t allow forum shopping. You only wanted urgent hearing. What changed now?” remarked the bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The Karnataka High Court, in March, held that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice that can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. It had dismissed petitions by a section of Muslim students from Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classroom. A number of individuals and organisations went to the Supreme Court against the verdict.

These pleas were mentioned before a bench headed by the then Chief Justice NV Ramana for urgent hearing on several occasions, but the case was not listed for hearing. It was finally put on the list in the last week of Justice Ramana’s tenure, and thus came up today, which happened to be the court’s first working day since new CJI UU Lalit’s oath-taking.

One of the appeals says “step-motherly behaviour of presidency authorities… prevented college students from practising their religion and resulted in an undesirable legislation and order scenario”.

It says the High Court “vehemently failed to use its thoughts and was unable to grasp the gravity of the scenario in addition to the core facet of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined below Article 25 of the Constitution of India”.

“Wearing of hijab or scarf is a observe that’s important to the observe of Islam,” it says.

The row began in January when Government PU College in Udupi barred six female students wearing the hijab from entering the campus. It cited a uniform code. The young women held a sit-in at the college gate.

This led to a counter of sorts – some Hindu students of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves.

The row spread to other parts of Karnataka too, with a number of Muslim groups seeing it as an infringement on their freedoms.

The state government intervened and said all students must “adhere to the uniform” — thus, in essence, both hijab and saffron scarves were banned.

On February 5, the education board released a circular that students can only wear the uniform approved by the institute and that no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, students should wear dresses that “go effectively with the concept of equality and unity, and don’t disturb the social order”.