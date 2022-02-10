Karnataka Hijab Row: Classes 9, 10 To Open Monday, Decision On Seniors Later

Karnataka hijab row: The matter is now with the court docket

Bengaluru:

Schools can reopen for Classes 9 and 10 in Karnataka from Monday, the state authorities stated as we speak, three days after they had been shut down amid a row over sporting hijab by college students. Whether to permit pre-university, or PU, faculties for Classes 11 and 12 to reopen can be determined later. No resolution has been taken but for universities and better schooling faculties.

Students until Classes 8 had been, nonetheless, allowed to attend faculty because the shutdown affected solely larger lessons.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had ordered all excessive faculties and faculties to stay shut “to maintain peace and harmony” after separate teams of scholars marched to their faculties sporting saffron scarves and hijab.

The hijab protests started final month on the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when six college students alleged that they’d been barred from lessons for insisting on sporting the headband. Right-wing teams in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim ladies sporting the hijab to class.

The Karnataka High Court is listening to petitions filed by 5 ladies from a authorities school in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The excessive court docket will proceed listening to the matter on Monday. The court docket has requested college students and the general public at massive to keep up peace.

The protests escalated on Tuesday after teams of protesters threw stones at one another and college students at a school put up a saffron flag.

At a school in Mandya, a Muslim lady stood her floor as a lot of saffron scarf sporting boys heckled her and shouted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. She shouted again at them: “Allah hu Akbar!”

College guidelines enable college students to put on the hijab in school however not throughout classes, in line with officers.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, nonetheless, has stated youngsters ought to “neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves” in class.