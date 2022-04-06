Karnataka Home Minister Says Youth Killed As He Didn’t Know Urdu

Stoking an argument, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the latest homicide of a 22-year-old youth right here was as a result of he did know Urdu, however subsequently retracted it by stating that the incident was truly over highway rage.

His assertion evoked sharp response from opposition events.

“I have gathered information regarding Chandru’s murder. He was asked to speak in Urdu, he didn’t know, when he said he didn’t know any language other than Kannada, they killed him by stabbing him repeatedly,” Mr Jnanendra mentioned.

Noting that the sufferer was a Dalit youth and has been killed in an inhuman method, he mentioned police have already arrested a number of individuals in reference to the case and additional investigation is on.

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant mentioned the killing was over highway rage.

“On the midnight of April 4 at around 2:30 am, Simon Raj and Chandru, both friends, had gone to an eatery at Hosaguddadahalli, and as the shop was closed they were returning. While returning on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid,” he mentioned.

This led to a quarrel. “During the fight, Shahid along with two friends (who joined him) stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the assailants fled from the spot.”

“Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. All the three accused are arrested”, Pant mentioned.

Later retracting his assertion, Jnanendra mentioned it was source-based info, which was ‘unsuitable.’ “I have just got the detailed report….. I had said it (murder) was due to a language issue, but it is not right…..he had died because of stabbing, following bike collision incident,” the Minister mentioned.

Hitting out on the Jnanendra, senior Congress chief and Leader of Opposition within the meeting Siddaramaiah mentioned, it’s “unfortunate” that he’s the Home Minister of the state and is “unfit to remain in the position”.

JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy mentioned the Home Minister’s assertion was geared toward disturbing communal concord within the State and is “irresponsible”.

“They (ruling BJP) are trying to play politics even in the murder case….” he mentioned.

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who’s at the moment in New Delhi mentioned, he has no info concerning the incident and would collect them.

“I won’t comment without knowing the case details, I will get the case details….based on which I will see what he has said and will comment after that,” he mentioned.

Mr Jnanendra had earlier too kicked up an argument over his feedback made within the context of a gangrape incident in Mysuru.

He had mentioned that the gang-rape survivor and her male buddy shouldn’t have gone to the abandoned place and had claimed that the opposition Congress was making an attempt to ”rape” him by targetting him, following the incident.

