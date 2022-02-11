Karnataka Minister’s Hint On Reopening Colleges Shut Amid Hijab Row

Karnataka Hijab Row: High Court had requested the federal government to reopen academic establishments. (File)

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday indicated that the federal government is more likely to resolve on reopening Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14.

The authorities on Thursday had determined to renew courses for highschool college students as much as class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

“…high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, will try to take a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students at the earliest,” Mr Nagesh mentioned.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions associated to the Hijab row, on Thursday had requested the state authorities to reopen academic establishments and restrained all the scholars from sporting saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any non secular flag throughout the classroom.

As protests for and in opposition to the hijab intensified in numerous elements of Karnataka and turned violent in some locations, the federal government declared a vacation for all excessive colleges and schools within the state for 3 days, from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra mentioned the Superintendent of Police of all districts have been instructed to see to it that peace, legislation and order is maintained, when academic establishments reopen.

“Our police are prepared to handle any situation, our police force have already gone to various states where elections are taking place, we are not sending anymore force and they will be utilised, along with local police and central forces,” he mentioned.

Stating that delicate areas have already been recognized and measures that should be taken there are being taken by the police, he mentioned, “investigation are on regarding those behind the row, our information is that there are some religious fanatics, who have tried to incite students, we will nab them.”

In response to a query, he additional mentioned that “there is some information that it was pre-planned, but I can’t say anything in detail. It has to come out through investigation. Police have taken it seriously.”

The Chief Minister has referred to as a gathering of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director of Public Instruction and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts this night through video conferencing to assemble details about the bottom state of affairs within the districts and to present sure instructions.