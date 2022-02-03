Karnataka MLA Holds Meeting As College Students Wear Hijab, Saffron Shawl

Karnataka: The authorities made it clear that college students ought to persist with a uniform rule. (Representational)

Mangaluru:

While the row over carrying ‘hijab’ (head-scarf) at a authorities pre-university faculty in Udupi, 56 kms from Mangaluru, continues with a scholar transferring court docket on the difficulty, one other related controversy erupted at a school 40.8 kms away at Kundapur.

Apparently, a couple of lady college students attended the school carrying the ‘hijab’ at Kundapur. This prompted 100 boys to put on saffron shawls. This occurred on Wednesday.

Realising the gravity of the scenario, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty held a gathering with the school authorities and the scholars.

The assembly did not arrive at a consensus because the mother and father insisted that their youngsters have the precise to put on ‘hijab’.

The authorities made it clear that college students ought to persist with a uniform rule.

