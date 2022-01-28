Karnataka Reports 31,198 New Covid Cases, Half Of It From Bengaluru Alone

Bengaluru (15,199 new circumstances) contributed about 50% of Karnataka’s new COVID-19 circumstances. (File)

Bengaluru:

With 31,198 contemporary circumstances, Karnataka’s COVID-19 caseload reached 37,23,694, whereas 50 deaths took the demise depend to 38,804, the well being division stated.

Fresh infections noticed a dip by about 7,000 circumstances in comparison with Thursday when the quantity was 38,083, the division stated in its bulletin. It added that 71,092 folks had been discharged, taking the whole variety of recoveries to 33,96,093.

The positivity and case fatality charges for the day had been at 20.91 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. Active circumstances stood at 2,88,767.

Bengaluru contributed about 50 per cent of the infections of the day with 15,199 circumstances. The metropolis additionally reported eight deaths.

Other districts too had contemporary circumstances together with 1,877 in Mysuru, 1,500 in Dharwad, 1,315 in Tumakuru and 1,037 in Hassan. There had been zero fatalities in 11 districts.

A complete of 1,49,174 samples had been examined within the state together with 1,06,749 RT-PCR assessments on Friday, taking the cumulative variety of specimens examined to six.14 crore.

There had been 1,97,361 inoculations achieved taking the whole vaccinations to 9.47 crore, the division stated.

