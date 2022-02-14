Karnataka Schools Reopen, Crucial Hijab Hearing In Court Today: 10 Points

“Schools up to Class 10 will re-open from Monday. I have instructed (district and police officials) and school administrations to conduct a ‘peace committee’ meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai mentioned.

Ahead of at this time’s courses, orders banning giant gatherings had been introduced in a number of districts that witnessed tense stand-offs between college students protesting for the proper to put on the hijab and people opposed, together with folks from right-wing outfits, who brandish saffron shawls and scarves.

In Mangaluru, prohibitory orders below Section 144 are in place for 200 metres round all excessive faculties in metropolis limits. In Udupi – the place the protests first started – assemblies of 5 or extra folks close to faculties have been banned. District officers informed information company ANI: “Students are coming to schools (and) the situation is peaceful. The district administration is following High Court orders”.

At a Mandya college, nevertheless, some dad and mom argued that their kids needs to be allowed to put on the hijab, however a instructor refused permission. The college students had been solely allowed to enter after eradicating the hijab. A Class 9 pupil at a government-run college in Udupi informed NDTV there have been two ladies in her class (together with herself) who put on the hijab and each had eliminated it to attend class.

On Sunday, police in Shivamogga – the place final week a frenzied mob waving saffron scarves cheered and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as one pupil ran up a saffron flag on campus – took out a flag march and banned gatherings on or round highschool premises. This was after flag marches in three different cities – Udupi, Chitradurga and Doddaballapura – additionally final week.

At 2.30 pm the Karnataka High Court will resume listening to a vital plea by six college students who, in December, had first questioned the ban. Last week, in a contentious interim order, the court docket dominated that faculties and schools may reopen however no spiritual clothes, together with hijabs, could be allowed.

Asking college students and the general public to “maintain peace”, the court docket had mentioned: “Pending consideration of all petitions, we restrain all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or the like, within the classroom, until further orders…”

The order was challenged within the Supreme Court – on grounds it violated college students’ constitutional rights – however Chief Justice NV Ramana solely mentioned: “We will interfere only at an appropriate time.” The Chief Justice was unmoved regardless of being informed the case had “far-reaching implications”.

The prime court docket earlier refused to listen to a petition by Fatima Bushra, a pupil who challenged a state order that banned garments which it mentioned “disturb equality, integrity and public order”. The Chief Justice declined declaring {that a} three-member High Court bench remains to be listening to the matter.