Karnataka Students In Hijab Sent To Separate Classrooms, No Lessons

A bunch of scholars marched to varsity carrying saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

Bengaluru:

As the hijab versus saffron scarves on campus conflict unfold in Karnataka, two schools declared a vacation immediately to keep away from communal hassle whereas one other faculty allowed college students carrying the hijab in separate lecture rooms.

After days of protests by hijab-wearing college students outdoors the gates, the Government Junior PU faculty in Kundapur in Udipi district allowed the younger girls on campus this morning however controversially seated them in separate lecture rooms.

College officers stated this was to “avoid crowding outside the gates”.

The Principal, Ramakrishna GJ, reemphasised that college students might attend courses solely after eradicating the hijab. But the ladies remained agency that they’d not take away their hijab at school.

At the Kalavara Varadaraj M Shetty Government First Grade College, Kundapur, college students in hijab have been despatched dwelling.

“We sent back the students back home. We had advised them to enter classes without the hijab. They refused. So we asked them to leave. We have requested them to wait for the High Court order tomorrow,” stated Usha Devi, Vice Principal.

When it was identified that some college students did put on the hijab beforehand, earlier than the controversy, she stated: “There were a few students who used to attend classes in hijab. We did not have a problem then.” She denied any strain however stated the faculty wished to “avoid any issues”.

In two different schools in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, Shantheshwara PU and GRB College, many college students entered carrying saffron scarves in a present of protest towards their hijab-wearing fellow college students.

Stepping in, the principal instructed the scholars that the Karnataka High Court would hear the case tomorrow and declared a vacation immediately.

The High Court will hear petitions filed by 5 girls from a authorities pre-university faculty in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The hijab protests started final month on the Government Girls PU faculty in Udupi district when six college students alleged that that they had been barred from courses for insisting on carrying the headband. Right-wing teams in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim ladies carrying the hijab to class.

The protests unfold to extra schools in Udupi and past, with employees banning the hijab and plenty of college students taking a confrontational place by exhibiting up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

On Saturday, the state’s BJP authorities banned garments which it stated “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

“In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” the order stated.

“The education department has noticed that in some education institutions, the boys and girls have started behaving according to their religion, which hurts the equality and unity,” it added.

The row has taken a political flip with the state’s opposition Congress accusing the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) of attempting to stir communal strife within the state.

“The constitution has given the right to practice any religion which means one can wear any clothes according to their religion. Prohibiting ‘Hijab-wearing students from entering school is a violation of fundamental rights,” stated former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel stated the federal government wouldn’t enable hijab at academic establishments.

“There is a BJP government in this state, there is no room for hijab or any other related incidents. Schools are temples of mother Saraswathi (goddess of education); everyone should abide by rules and regulations there. Bringing religion there is not right, what students need is education, if someone can’t follow rules they can choose their path elsewhere,” he stated final week.