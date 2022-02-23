Karnataka Temporary Hijab Ban Only For Students, Not Teachers: High Court

The Karnataka High Court had briefly banned hijabs in lecture rooms in Karnataka.

Bengaluru:

The non permanent ban on non secular attires such because the hijab and saffron scarves in colleges and faculties of Karnataka applies solely to college students and never lecturers, the High Court clarified on Wednesday.

The Karnataka High Court had briefly banned non secular garments earlier this month because the controversy over Muslim college students carrying hijabs in lecture rooms unfold throughout the state and led to a case.

Teachers together with college students weren’t allowed to enter colleges and faculties for carrying the hijab in lots of elements of the state since then.

On Wednesday, after Mohammad Tahir, an advocate representing one of many pupil petitioners,acknowledged that lecturers too had been being stopped on the gates, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi clarified that its order utilized solely to college students.

The court docket on February 10 had mentioned in its interim order that it was restraining college students no matter faith from carrying saffron shawls or the hijab.