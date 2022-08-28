Karthikeya 2: Ram Charan congratulates Nikhil Siddhartha & team on huge success; Anupam Kher reacts

Image Source : TWITTER/FILE IMAGE/@SHORAJBOLLYWOOD Ram Charan congratulates Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam Kher

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha’s mythological drama has turned out to be a pan-India blockbuster. The movie is garnering each numbers and acclaim. Recently, Karthikeya 2 has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crores, globally. As it continues to rule the field workplace, Ram Charan congratulated the workforce and said {that a} good movie like Karthikeya 2 at all times brings again glory to theatres.

Ram Charan congratulates Karthikeya 2 workforce

The RRR actor showered love and reward on Anupam Kher, Nikhil Siddhartha and the whole workforce of Karthikeya 2. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Good films always bring back glory to theatres! Congratulations to the entire team on the massive success of #karthikeya2 @AnupamPkher @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @chandoomondeti @AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl @peoplemediafcy (sic).”

Soon after Charan’s tweet, Karthikeya 2 main star Nikhil retweeted the publish and thanked him. He wrote “Charan Bhai (folded hands emoji) coming from you the entire team of #Karthikeya2 is overjoyed (hearts emoji) and so am I (folding hands, smiling face emojis) Ur wishes mean a lot to us (fire emoji) #RRR #AlluriSeetharamaraju #Karthikeya2Hindi.”

Anupam Kher, who has made a particular cameo in Karthikeya 2, too thanked Ram Charan and mentioned that he ‘admires the latter’s work’. “I totally agree with you my friend. Thank you dear @AlwaysRamCharan for your warm wishes. I admire your work! Jai Ho!” Kher wrote.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer continues to dominate the field workplace each, domestically and internationally. Karthikeya 2 has crossed the 100-crore mark on the field workplace, worldwide. Recently, Nikhil and the whole workforce of Karthikeya 2 went to the Kurnool exhibition floor to rejoice the worldwide field workplace success.

About Karthikeya 2

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 was launched on a Saturday (August 13) and benefited from the lengthy independence day week. It is a sequel to Mondeti’s 2014 movie Karthikeya. The movie, that includes actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran within the lead, is a thriller thriller a few seek for secrets and techniques buried beneath the ocean close to Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a thriller, with their journey taking them throughout the hovering sea. The movie additionally stars Anupam Kher.

It was initially scheduled to be launched on July 22. However, the discharge of the movie was postponed and finally, it hit theaters on August 13 to rave critiques from the critics and the viewers.

