Kartik Aaryan shares Instagram Reel with new puppy Katori, Kriti Sanon reacts

If you comply with Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, then you’ll have seen that he has lately welcomed a brand new member in his dwelling. An lovable little pet is now a member of the Aaryan family and has been named Katori Aaryan. It even has its personal Instagram page. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram web page to share an Instagram Reels video along with his lovable pet.

The video opens to indicate the tiny little pet and the actor mendacity on the mattress. The lovable little munchkin retains circling round its human within the sweetest means potential. Kartik Aaryan additionally visibly appears like he’s having fun with this second of lovely bonding along with his new pet.

“Love is a four legged word,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute pet video. The caption is full with a cloud and a white coronary heart emoji. Many celebrities together with actors Manisha Koirala, Gajraj Rao, Kriti Sanon and singer Jonita Gandhi have taken to the feedback part of this video.

Watch the viral pet video shared by Kartik Aaryan proper right here:

Since being shared on Instagram round an hour in the past, this pet video has already gone all types of viral. It has obtained 3.3 lakh likes and counting. It has additionally obtained numerous feedback from canine lovers and celebrities.

“Exactly how disco was when he was a baby! Awww!” commented Kriti Sanon. “Katori is the luckiest pet in the world,” commented one other particular person. “Two cuties,” commented a 3rd, adopted by a coronary heart emoji.

What are your ideas on Kartik Aaryan’s cute new pet?