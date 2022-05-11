Kartik Aaryan shares Kili Paul’s dance video on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title song

There has been lots of buzz across the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which stars actor Kartik Aaryan. The movie’s title music ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ launched not too long ago and it has been making waves on social media. So a lot in order that even Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul is seen dancing to the title music of the movie. Kili Paul’s video was shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram deal with as he wrote that the Zig Zag step reaches East Africa.

For the unversed, Kili Paul has taken over social media like a storm and set the Internet on hearth together with his dance strikes. He has change into a viral sensation in India after making movies of himself dancing to songs or enacting scenes alongside together with his sister Neema Paul. Kili Paul posted a video of himself grooving to the title music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 two days in the past.

Kartik Aaryan shared the video of Kili Paul on his Instagram account 19 hours in the past and it’s got greater than 2.7 million views to date. In the video, Kili Paul nails the hook step of the music completely and it’s fairly pleasant to observe.

“Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai #ZigZagStep reaches East Africa,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“He is killing it,” commented an Instagram consumer. “This was best ever,” one other posted. “You are very good dancer,” mentioned a 3rd.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 options Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The Anees Bazmee directorial movie is slated for launch on May 20.

What are your ideas about this superb dance by Kili Paul?