Kash Patel rages over being named in Trump affidavit: “Brown Lives Matter”

Trump loyalist Kash Patel on Friday blasted the Department of Justice (DOJ) after his title was included within the Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit.

Patel, who served as chief of workers to the performing secretary of protection within the waning days of the Trump administration, stated in a publish on Truth Social that his title showing within the heavily-redacted document was “politicization by DOJ at its finest.” In a separate assertion, he stated the Biden administration had “intentionally jeopardized” his security by not censoring his title. Patel, who’s of Indian descent, concluded the assertion by declaring “Brown Lives Matter.”

“Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by un-redacting my name in the most reviewed search warrant in the history of the United States,” wrote Patel. “This cartel of corruption inside of our government is so devoid of concern about national security… The DOJ is on the line for my security with their dangerous actions.

“This identical FBI has been investigating loss of life threats made towards me resulting from baseless political overreach by authorities gangsters and of their greed for political vengeance, have threatened my security once more,” he continued. “Brown Lives Matter. These gangsters are on discover.”

Patel is talked about within the affidavit in reference to his declare that former President Donald Trump had already declassified the categorized paperwork that have been recovered by FBI brokers through the raid.

Multiple containers of paperwork have been recovered when federal agent executed their search warrant at Trump’s South Florida dwelling on August 8, together with some marked “top secret” and a few which will have contained nuclear secrets and techniques.

Former DOJ official Andrew Weissmann, who performed a key position as a part of the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling within the 2016 presidential election, advised that the launched affidavit reveals that the DOJ “is not buying” Patel’s declassification declare.

“Note, the redacted affidavit makes clear DOJ is not buying Kash Patel story that Trump declassified the docs while POTUS,” Weissmann tweeted on Friday. “After noting Kash 5/2022 claim, the affidavit continues to call the docs “categorized” … Trump AND Kash are in DOJ crosshairs.”

Others who weighed in on Patel’s title being included within the affidavit on Friday included former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who has incessantly been within the crosshairs of Trump and his loyalists resulting from his personal involvement within the Mueller investigation.

Strzok referenced a quote from former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, who recalled in June throughout a House January 6 Committee testimony telling Trump lawyer John Eastman that he would want a “criminal defense lawyer” for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome.

“Never great to see your unredacted name in a search warrant affidavit,” Strzok tweeted. “To borrow from Eric Hirschman [sic], ‘I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life. Get a great F’ing criminal defense lawyer – you’re going to need it.'”

A youngsters’s ebook authored by Patel and titled The Plot Against the King was endorsed by Trump after being revealed earlier this yr. The ebook casts Trump as “King Donald” in a heroic battle towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who’s portrayed because the evil “Hillary Queenton.”

Newsweek reached out to the DOJ for remark.