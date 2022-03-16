‘Kashmir Files’ reopens Pak perfidy and US silence in Valley killings

In his guide “Shadow War: The untold story of jihad in Kashmir”, Pakistani journalist Arif Jamal writes a couple of secret assembly of all factions of Jamat-e-Islami in Kathmandu on January 14, 1990, to debate its function within the rising jihadi motion in Kashmir. While pro-jihadi individuals voiced issues over the rising affect of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on the assembly, the founding chief of Jamat opposed direct involvement as it might destroy the group and open it to Indian assault by safety forces. It was at this assembly that pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani all of the sudden appeared and made a passionate plea for overtly supporting jihad in Kashmir. Jamal writes that every one the factions thereon supported jihad in Kashmir after this decisive assembly.

The ethnic cleaning of Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistani ISI supported jihadists from Kashmir Valley has now been dropped at the entrance burner by the interval documentary movie “Kashmir Files”. It is sort of evident from Jamal’s guide that flushed with US funds, refined arms and Pakistan primarily based Afghan Mujahideen victory in Afghanistan, which led to the humiliating withdrawal of erstwhile Soviet forces in 1989, the ISI pushed its Kashmir agenda by jihadists in Kashmir. That the ISI had an enormous money surplus in US-Afghan battle funds turned evident in February 2022 when it was discovered that Pakistani dictator Zia ul Haq’s favorite hatchet man after which ISI chief Akhtar Abdur Rehman Khan had illegally diverted greater than three million USDs from US-Afghan battle funds to accounts opened in identify of his three sons on the Suisse Bank. While each spook Gen Khan and the jihadi dictator Gen Haq died in a aircraft crash in 1988, it was the then ISI chief who was instrumental in launching jihad in Kashmir Valley, which was subsequently ratcheted up by succeeding Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

A research of the sample on killings of Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists exhibits that the majority of focused assaults befell in 1990 with the onset of jihadi terrorism within the Valley. Subsequent killings dramatically dropped not due to a change within the intent of the Pak sponsored terror marketing campaign however as a result of the adversary had achieved their strategic objective—pogrom to cleanse the Valley.

In 1989, the killings began with gunning down of BJP chief Tika Lal Taploo on September 14 and by the top of the 12 months, six of the minority group have been killed. The year-wise killings of the minority Pandit group are: 1990 (136); 1991 (18); 1992 (6), 1993 (10); 1994 (4); 1995 (2); 1997 (7), 1998 (26), 2000 (6). 2001 (2); 2002 (1); 2003 (25), 2004 (01), 2020 (1) and 2021 (03). From 1989 to 2021, a complete of 254 of the minuscule Kashmiri Pandit group have been gunned down.

Numerous killings in 1990 was primarily to strike terror within the hearts of all Kashmiri Pandits that staying again within the Valley was not an possibility for them. This turned additional evident with the Wandhama village bloodbath in 1998 and the Nadimarg bloodbath in 2003, the place the Pakistan-trained jihadists lined up males, girls and kids and gunned them down with a grotesque message to the Pandits—don’t ever consider coming again.

While the Srinagar district police in its RTI response has said that 89 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed and 1635 non-Kashmiri Pandits have been murdered prior to now three a long time, the info pertain solely to Srinagar district and to not Kashmir. According to a prime Kashmir police official, there’s a vital distinction between the way and intent with which the Pandits and the Muslims within the Valley have been killed. “The Pandits were killed primarily with the sinister jihadi agenda to establish Nizam-e-Mustafa in the Valley as part of a pogrom, the majority community were mostly killed as collateral damage during maintenance of law and order, encounters with terrorists, during grenade and IED attacks in the Valley. A considerable number were also targeted for variety of reasons ranging from suspected informers, refusing diktats of terror commanders related to women, money, or property as also terrorists taking sides and settling local disputes related to personal enmity,” stated a senior Kashmir police officer. Perhaps the unlucky distinction between the Pandits and the bulk group within the valley can also be underlined by the truth that the previous not solely misplaced their lives but in addition dwelling, fireside and property, the latter solely misplaced their family members however not dwelling, fireside, property or related alternatives of employment and livelihood. Jamal’s guide spotlights the function of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in getting all majority leaders within the Valley against Pakistani interference focused by the jihadists.

Although the Pakistani deep state is chargeable for destroying communal cohesion in Kashmir within the Nineties, it was Islamabad’s then pal, the US, which did not acknowledge terrorism in Kashmir until the J&Okay Assembly assault on October 1, 2001. Throughout the complete Nineties, the Valley was all about human rights with the US State Department and western media and their proxies within the Valley batting for Rawalpindi GHQ within the worldwide fora and pinning down India on so-called violation of human rights. The US definition within the Valley modified from freedom fighter to militant to terrorist after the 9/11 assaults and the December 13, 2001, assault on the Indian Parliament.

After the August 5, 2019 abrogation of article 370 and carving of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, terror incidents and violence have decreased within the Valley with Pakistan frightened about Indian retaliation in its hinterland. The Kashmiri Pandits nonetheless worry to return to the Valley with a big quantity having moved on to greener pastures, however the radicalization within the UT continues to be on a excessive. The humiliating withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, with billions of {dollars} of refined weapons being left behind with Sunni Taliban jihadists and their associates throughout the Durand Line could but open one other violent chapter in Kashmir.