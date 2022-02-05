Kashmir journalist arrested under India’s anti-terror law

Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have arrested a younger journalist on accusations of publishing “anti-national content,” police mentioned, in a widening crackdown towards media within the disputed area.

Fahad Shah, the editor of reports portal Kashmir Walla, was summoned for questioning at a police station in southern Pulwama city on Friday and later arrested there, police mentioned.

In an announcement late Friday confirming Shah’s arrest, police mentioned he was recognized amongst “some Facebook users and portals” that had revealed “anti-national content,” with out specifying the content material. It mentioned such content material was posted with “criminal intention to create fear among (the) public” and will “provoke the public to disturb law & order.” It additionally mentioned such content material was “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The case pertains to a gunfight between rebels trapped inside a civilian residence and Indian troops in Pulwama on January 30. Police had mentioned a Kashmiri insurgent commander was killed within the combating together with a Pakistani militant and one other native militant. They described the fourth slain teenage boy, the house-owner’s son, as a “hybrid” militant, a time period authorities started utilizing final yr for alleged militants with no police report and who function as civilians.

Kashmir Walla carried a collection of stories following the gunfight, presenting each side of the story. One video report quoted members of the family of the slain teenage boy refuting the police declare. Another video quoted the boy’s sister contradicting an earlier assertion from the household.

Shah was arrested beneath India’s harsh anti-terror and sedition legal guidelines, which embody punishment of as much as seven years.

Shah and different reporters related to Kashmir Walla have been questioned for his or her reporting by police a number of occasions in the previous couple of years.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and each declare it in full. Since 1989, a full-blown armed revolt has raged in Indian-controlled Kashmir searching for a united Kashmir — both beneath Pakistani rule or unbiased of each nations.

The area is likely one of the most closely militarized on the planet. Tens of 1000’s of civilians, rebels and authorities forces have been killed within the raging battle.

Journalists have lengthy contended with varied threats in Indian-controlled Kashmir and located themselves caught between warring sides. But their state of affairs has gotten dramatically worse since India revoked the area’s semi-autonomy in 2019, throwing Kashmir beneath a extreme safety and communication lockdown and the media in a black gap. A yr later, the federal government’s new media coverage sought to manage the press extra successfully to censure unbiased reporting.

Dozens have been arrested, interrogated and investigated beneath harsh anti-terror legal guidelines. Fearing reprisals, native press has largely wilted beneath strain.

There have been press crackdowns within the area earlier than, particularly in periods of mass public uprisings. But the continuing crackdown is notably worse.

Last month, police arrested journalist Sajad Gul after his single tweet linked a video clip of a protest towards Indian rule, following a Kashmiri insurgent’s killing.

Also in January, just a few journalists supportive of the Indian authorities, with help from armed police, took management of the Kashmir Valley’s solely unbiased press membership. Authorities shut it down a day later, drawing sharp criticism from journalist our bodies.

Meanwhile, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists requested Indian authorities to “immediately and unconditionally” launch Shah and “drop any investigation into his work and cease detaining members of the press.”

Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, mentioned in an announcement the arrest “shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely.”

“Authorities must immediately release Shah, and all other journalists behind bars, and cease detaining and harassing journalists for simply doing their jobs,” he mentioned.

Read extra:

Indian forces kill militants in disputed Kashmir, Pakistan condemns deaths

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuke assets

Six militants, soldier killed in Indian Kashmir during crackdown against insurgents