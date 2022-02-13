Kashmir Schools Set To Reopen On February 28 After 31 Months

The orders to reopen all faculties was issued by the J&Okay state catastrophe administration committee

Srinagar:

Schools in Kashmir, shut for 31 months due to the safety scenario and the pandemic, will reopen on February 28, the federal government introduced right this moment.

Immediately after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing in 2019, the faculties had been shut citing safety scenario. They had been once more closed after the Covid outbreak.

While schools and universities partially resumed courses final yr, faculties weren’t allowed to open as a result of second Covid wave.

The orders to reopen all faculties was issued by the J&Okay state catastrophe administration committee after reviewing Covid scenario within the area.

“It’s a huge relief. I just can’t believe schools will opening in Kashmir and our children will back in classes,” mentioned a mother or father.

Most of the kids could not even entry on-line courses because of web curbs. Kashmir was subjected to world’s longest web shutdown after the area was stripped off its statehood and particular standing underneath Article 370. Following a compete communication blackout, excessive velocity web was blocked for 555 days and restored in February 2021.

The faculties had been opened in March 2020 after winter holidays however needed to be closed inside few weeks as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, faculties had been briefly opened in March 2021 additionally however once more closed inside just a few weeks after an enormous second wave of Covid.