Katanning Islamic community celebrates holy month

Katanning’s Muslim group is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, which began after sundown final Friday, holds significance to folks of the Islamic religion as a commemoration of Mohammed receiving the primary revelation of the Qur’an.

Deputy Imam and Islamic Association of Katanning secretary Moh Aeson mentioned fasting throughout Ramadan was one of many 5 pillars of Islam, making it vital for Muslims to watch the month.

“It teaches us about spirituality, humility and patience,” he mentioned.

During Ramadan, Muslims are anticipated to quick, refraining from consuming or consuming between dawn and sundown.

There are just a few exemptions for teams, which embrace the aged, younger youngsters, pregnant girls and those that are ailing.

“With us coming into winter, the days are shorter, so our fasting is from 5am to 6pm, whereas when I fasted in Paris, it was during summer so sunset wasn’t until 10pm,” Mr Aeson mentioned

The COVID-19 pandemic has made issues a bit unsure, however in regular circumstances, Mr Aeson mentioned the Muslim group would maintain celebrations after sundown.

“At night, we all observe our special prayers during Ramadan and that’s where everybody gets together,” he mentioned.

“It’s all about family, all about community, it’s all about giving and helping people that are in hardship so it’s a beautiful month.”

Ramadan ends on the evening of May 1, with a day of celebrations to commemorate the top of fasting.