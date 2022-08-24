Katanning SHS welcomes new deputy principal

Katanning Senior High School has added a brand new member to its management crew, with a contemporary face now strolling the varsity grounds.

Calvin D’Sylva is a brand new deputy principal of Katanning Senior High School, having joined at the beginning of Term 3.

Mr D’Sylva mentioned he felt welcomed by the varsity neighborhood.

“I am excited to be at Katanning because of the warm community spirit that exists and the eagerness of the community to be part of the school,” he mentioned.

“The school has excellent facilities and staff have high levels of competence.

“The opportunity to lead the core business of the school, which is teaching and learning, is something I am also excited about.”

He joins Katanning SHS from Carnarvon Community College in WA’s Gascoyne area, the place he served as affiliate principal.

Mr D’Sylvia began his profession at Newman Senior High School, earlier than working at Shenton College, Safety Bay Senior High School and Lynwood Senior High School.

He has a design and know-how instructing background, and a masters diploma at school management.

He credit college professor Dr John Williams with igniting his love of studying.

“I am grateful to the many inspiring school leaders who have supported and shaped my leadership journey,” he mentioned.

“Having worked under many inspiring and innovative school leaders, I hope to bring that experience to make Katanning SHS a highly effective and efficient educational organisation that serves the needs of the local community and ensures every student’s educational needs are met in a caring and supportive environment.”

Education runs in Mr D’Sylva’s household, along with his 91-year-old mom beforehand working as a major college trainer.

Four of his 9 siblings are additionally academics.

He migrated to Australia from Chennai, India, the place his father labored on the railways.

Mr D’Sylva mentioned he was enthusiastic about his new problem, working as certainly one of two deputy principals at Katanning SHS.

“I am really looking forward to continuing my life’s work, and to enacting the school’s motto of ‘Strive for Excellence’ by embedding high expectations in every aspect of the school operations so that students have the best preconditions to strive towards their own version of success,” he mentioned.