Kate Hudson stuns in backless mini dress in Miami

Actress Kate Hudson seems beautiful in her newest Instagram photographs, rocking a purple mini gown on a balcony in Miami Beach, Florida.

In a 2019 interview with news.com.au, mum-of-three Hudson opened up about her health routine, saying it’s “the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time”.

“I work out in weird places – like in hotel rooms where I don’t need weights. I usually have about 20 minutes, so I’ll do yoga or my pilates,” she mentioned.

“When I find myself inside too much, or if I’m on a lunchbreak in New York, I’ll walk instead of driving.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of Goldie Hawn is now watching a brand new era take the highlight: Hudson’s son Ryder Robinson made headlines final month when he confirmed he’s courting Iris Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

Ryder, 18, shared two PDA-packed photos with Iris, 19, to social media on Valentine’s Day, publicly professing his love for her for the primary time.

As properly as Ryder, Hudson is mom to 10-year-old son Bingham and three-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

She documented her weight-loss journey in a candid publish following Rani’s start, telling followers: “I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine.”

“I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work every day, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!” she mentioned.