Katich resigns as assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
In his official communication to the franchise, Katich mentioned he was uncomfortable staying contained in the IPL bubble and away from his household
While there was no phrase from Katich or the franchise, ESPNcricinfo can affirm that he has left his position with quick impact. It can also be learnt that in his official communication to the franchise, Katich mentioned he was uncomfortable staying contained in the IPL bubble and away from his household for such an extended interval.
Katich, previously the assistant coach (to Jacques Kallis) at Kolkata Knight Riders and head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, was current all through the public sale, sat alongside fellow support-staff members Moody, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan and Hemant Badani, and is known to have resigned instantly after the public sale, which ended on February 13.
The former Australia worldwide had additionally left Royal Challengers halfway by the 2021 IPL, throughout the UAE leg, when Mike Hesson needed to double up as head coach in addition to director of cricket. The causes for Katich’s exit from Royal Challengers was by no means made public.
At the public sale, Sunrisers spent massive on Nicholas Pooran (INR 10.75 crore, USD 1.43 million), Washington Sundar (INR 8.75 crore, USD 1.16 million) and Rahul Tripathi (INR 8.5 crore, USD 1.13 million). They additionally splurged on Romario Shepherd (INR 7.75 crore, USD 1.03 million) and the uncapped Abhishek Sharma (INR 6.5 crore, USD 866,000).
And previous to the public sale, Sunrisers retained Kane Williamson, who’s prone to lead the facet if match, in addition to two uncapped Indians, batter Abdul Samad and tearaway fast Umran Malik.
As for the assist workers, then head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Brad Haddin left on the finish of the 2021 season, paving the way in which for Moody to return as head coach. VVS Laxman, the staff’s mentor, additionally left to take cost on the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98