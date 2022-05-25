Katie Maloney: ‘I’ve been on a date’ since Tom Schwartz breakup

Katie Maloney is shifting on.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed Tuesday that she has “been on a date” since her breakup with Tom Schwartz.

While Maloney, 35, instructed “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young that she is “not trying to get a boyfriend” simply but, she clarified that she does “like going out [and] flirting.”

The Bravolebrity famous that she has chosen to fulfill individuals in actual life versus on courting apps.

Maloney’s feedback come two months after she and Schwartz, 39, introduced their cut up.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

Schwartz mirrored on their “blissful” relationship in a post of his own, writing, “She taught me a lot about love & being a greater companion.

“I don’t think we were ever a model couple,” he continued. “Maybe we are model divorcées. A dubious title I suppose.”

The duo separated two days before Valentine’s Day, in keeping with the divorce petition Maloney filed, however have continued living together whereas serving to one another discover new houses.

Schwartz continued to wear his wedding ring at first, however he instructed Page Six in April that he finally took it off in order that he was not “clinging on” to his and Maloney’s marriage.

“I’ve been wearing it for the past few months, but I just woke up one day and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s time to stop wearing it out of respect for Katie,’” he stated on the time. “There was no specific catalyst, though.”

Maloney and Schwartz introduced their breakup in March, one month after separating. musickillskate/Instagram

Schwartz went on to clarify, “The reason I kept wearing it is because A) it’s a beautiful ring and B) I still have a great love and admiration for Katie. I love her with all my heart.”

The pair wed in August 2016 in California — and again in July 2019 in Las Vegas, that point with the proper paperwork to make their nuptials legal.

Maloney instructed her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast listeners in April that she was “dying inside” on the finish of her marriage to Schwartz.

“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior,” she stated. “I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

Later that very same month, the truth star revealed that she was “ready” thus far, particularly on the lookout for somebody who wished a household.

“[I want] someone who’s gonna prioritize me and support my feelings and my emotions, someone who doesn’t prioritize, you know, partying,” she added within the “We Met at Acme” podcast episode.

“Pump Rules” co-star Lala Kent gave a glimpse into Maloney’s courting life in April, telling Us Weekly that they have been “on the prowl together” after her personal split from Randall Emmett.