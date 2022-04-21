Katrina Kaif and Radikaa Sarathkumar’s first look from Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas leaked

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BUJI. Katrina Kaif’s leaked pics with Radikaa Sarathkumar from Merry Christmas

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is at present busy capturing for her upcoming movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The Sriram Raghavan directorial marks her first collaboration with the south famous person and in addition options Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar. Recently, the primary look photos of Katrina and Radikaa from the units have surfaced on social media platforms. The leaked photos have piqued followers’ pleasure who’ve been eagerly ready to see Katrina and Vijay on display screen.

In the viral photos, Katrina might be seen in a pink floral gown as she practises her traces with co-star Radhika Sarathkumar. Radhika then again is seen dressed as a cop.

Take a glance:

Katrina had introduced her collaboration with Sriram Raghavan quickly after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Sharing an image with the workforce, she wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix (sic).”

Touted to be a ‘festive thriller’, Merry Christmas marks Raghavan’s first collaboration with Sethupathi. Merry Christmas will probably be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in affiliation with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The movie is scheduled to launch on December 23, 2022.

