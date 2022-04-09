Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show opens registrations, apply using THESE steps

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONYTVOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has opened registrations

TV’s long-running quiz-based actuality present Kaun Banega Crorepati goes to be again with a 14th season quickly. Amitabh Bachchan returns because the quizmaster to check the contestants’ data on the new seat. Last 12 months, the grand prize was Rs 7 crore and this time too it’s anticipated to be there for the taking. KBC chooses its contestants by means of an open course of, which has varied rounds. However, the primary spherical begins with registration and the KBC Play Along section, which can open on April 9 at 9 pm.

If you need to change into a contestant on the life-changing actuality present or take part to check your data, observe the steps given beneath to register to change into a participant.

— To register for KBC 14, you could first obtain the Sony Liv app to your cellphone and enter some details about your self.

— First, choose the language wherein you’re going to reply the questions.

— Then fill in your identify, age, cell quantity, what state you reside in and your academic qualification.

— Next, it’s a must to give details about your subject of labor. You could have a number of choices on this part. Read rigorously and click on on the suitable choice.

— One query shall be posted on the Sony LIV App on daily basis and it’s a must to reply it. The time-frame is 24 hours.

— Questions shall be shared beginning April 9 until April 17. There will a complete of eight questions unfold over eight days.

— If not on the Sony LIV App, you’ll be able to ship within the reply by way of SMS. Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone operators in choose circles can ship of their SMSs to 509093.

— All registration by means of SMSs must be within the following format:

“KBC ”. e.g.: If the right

reply to the query aired is “A” in line with you, you’re 21 years and 10 months outdated and are a male; you

are required to ship “KBC A 21 M”.

The first query for KBC Play Along is:

Q. Which metropolis is served by the newly named ‘Virangana Laxmibai’ railway station.

A. Gwalior

B. Jhansi

C. Indore

D. Itarsi

Follow the above steps rigorously and you’ve got an opportunity to achieve the new seat. Remember to enter your cell quantity when registering, in order that the KBC workforce can contact you simply in the event that they need to contact you.

Big B has been the host of KBC for years now. The present will air on Sony TV within the coming time and can change into your each day dose of data and enjoyable.