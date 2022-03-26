Kayla Cornell Has a Message for Fellow Special Olympics Athletes: Let’s Get Healthy Together

Kayla Cornell is the top chef in her cooking class for people with mental disabilities. Dressed in a blue Special Olympics shirt and surrounded by Special Olympics Michigan athletes, she offers directions and demonstrates knife expertise within the kitchen on the Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids. Cornell’s objective is straightforward: train her college students easy methods to be more healthy. The class is aptly named Let’s Get Healthy Together.

Cornell began instructing these programs in 2019, and in April, she’ll host the primary cooking class on the new Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center. The 33-year-old focuses on cooking wholesome recipes and instructing particular expertise through the seven-week applications. Sharing her ardour for consuming effectively is essential to Cornell as a result of she as soon as struggled with making wholesome decisions. This impressed her to endeavor to change into a dietitian. Her hope is to work particularly with folks with intellectual disabilities. Her message to others? That it’s okay to battle however having an amazing help system in place makes all of the distinction.

Kayla Cornell makes use of her expertise within the kitchen and fervour for wholesome consuming to encourage her fellow athletes to make wholesome decisions.

Cornell was launched to Special Olympics within the seventh grade when a instructor prompt she attempt downhill skiing. Uneasy at first with giant competitions and sharing a room with a teammate whereas touring, she tried to have an open thoughts. “My mom convinced me in high school that I needed to try it out again, so I drove an hour to ski practice and ended up loving downhill skiing,” Cornell says. “It wasn’t until 2014 that I broke out of my shell and played more sports and got more involved in Special Olympics.”

Soon Cornell added gymnastics, softball and different disciplines to her record of sports activities and began to ingrain herself within the Special Olympics group. This helped her heat as much as uncomfortable conditions, and with the help of her coaches, household and therapist, she says she now gladly shares a room. “Special Olympics has forever changed my life,” she says. “It’s helped me grow into areas that I didn’t know I could grow into.”

Cornell bought her begin in Special Olympics on the ski slopes.

One of these areas is her work with Special Olympics Michigan. Cornell is Michigan’s first official Health Messenger, and her cooking class is only one facet of that place. Cornell is skilled to be a well being and wellness chief, and he or she additionally focuses on being an advocate and function mannequin for the group. During journeys to Washington, D.C., she and her colleagues meet with lawmakers and leaders in well being care to enhance entry for folks with mental disabilities. They are pushing so as to add extra public well being applications, enhance well being methods and have interaction group help.

In addition to her function as a Health Messenger, Cornell serves on the Special Olympics Michigan Athlete Input Council, which is an open discussion board for athletes to share their voices in areas of management like key subjects, video games and occasions. “She has been quite an inspiration for the athletes, especially in the southwest region [of Michigan],” says Heather Burke, director of sports activities and coaching for Special Olympics Michigan.

Burke says Cornell’s efforts have opened the eyes of many athletes. In reality, some need to observe in her Let’s Get Healthy Together footsteps. “We’ve got a couple athletes who are now going to be learning the cooking class themselves and offering it so that we can expand our reach outside of the southwest region here,” Burke says.

Cornell acknowledges and appreciates the chance she has to affect others in a optimistic manner and to result in change. “Being a Health Messenger has been super important to me because I’m able to help other athletes,” Cornell says. “I see the changes and the differences that are made in the athlete’s life. I sit on Zoom calls and listen to athletes say, ‘Hey, I learned that in Kayla’s cooking class. I learned to drink more water and eat healthier.’”

Cornell’s management earned her recognition as Special Olympics Michigan’s Healthy Athlete of the Year in 2017.

It is not any shock that Cornell has a knack for serving to others. Her mother, Patty Cornell, and sister Kristie Trahan are therapists and have helped these within the Special Olympics group. “I see it hands-on how important it is that these athletes have access to mental health providers and people that can help them through their anxiety and stress,” Cornell says.

As a outcome, she began a university program this yr to deal with changing into a dietitian. Cornell is taking on-line diet courses by way of the Community College of Denver, and her top quality is human diet. With no commencement date set and taking one course at a time to begin, she says, “I’ll figure out how long it’s going to actually take, but I will get there, it doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Once an authorized dietitian, Cornell plans to proceed her work with folks with mental disabilities and ultimately assist people who find themselves exhausting of listening to as effectively. “I think that’s a big piece of why I want to work with them is because I understand and can relate to what they’re going through,” Cornell says. “I can relate to understanding mindful eating. You know, a lot of the eating stuff is they’re bored. They’re stressed, they get anxiety—and I get that.”

Trahan says her sister has all the time had the innate means to steer and encourage others. “It comes so easily for her,” she says. “Even [though I’m the] big sister, she encourages me in special ways, only she can do.”

Soon, Cornell can have a level to again up the pure chief and encourager in her, and she’s going to little doubt proceed to encourage others alongside the way in which.