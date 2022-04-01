Europe
Kazakh low-cost airline makes first flight to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The first Kazakh
low-cost airline FlyArystan made its first flight on the route
Aktau-Baku-Aktau on April 1, Trend reviews.
The airplane landed on the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at
01:20 Baku time.
Flights can be operated twice per week – on Fridays and
Sundays.
According to the schedule, departure from Aktau each on Fridays
and Sundays can be carried out at 01:15 (GMT +5), and arrival in
Baku at 01:20 (GMT +4). Departure in the other way from
Baku – at 02:20 (GMT +4), and arrival in Aktau – at 04:45 (GMT
+5).
One-way flight worth from $54.
From March 2021, FlyArystan plane started working common and
constitution flights to Turkey, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates,
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.