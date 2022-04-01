Kazakh low-cost airline makes first flight to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The first Kazakh

low-cost airline FlyArystan made its first flight on the route

Aktau-Baku-Aktau on April 1, Trend reviews.

The airplane landed on the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at

01:20 Baku time.

Flights can be operated twice per week – on Fridays and

Sundays.

According to the schedule, departure from Aktau each on Fridays

and Sundays can be carried out at 01:15 (GMT +5), and arrival in

Baku at 01:20 (GMT +4). Departure in the other way from

Baku – at 02:20 (GMT +4), and arrival in Aktau – at 04:45 (GMT

+5).

One-way flight worth from $54.

From March 2021, FlyArystan plane started working common and

constitution flights to Turkey, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates,

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.