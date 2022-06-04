Kazakh National Bank talks inflation curb measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The National Bank of

Kazakhstan will proceed to observe the Monetary Policy Strategy in

curbing inflation, the financial institution instructed Trend.

The National Bank will proceed to observe the course set by

financial coverage technique till 2030, with a purpose to notice the

potential to make sure value stability and strengthen the foundations

of inflation focusing on regime in Kazakhstan.

“The completion of the transition to a full-fledged inflation

focusing on regime will create favorable situations for sustainable

financial development, together with a excessive stage of confidence in financial

coverage and, in consequence, within the nationwide foreign money, stabilization of

inflation expectations, sustaining a floating change price,” financial institution

stated.