Kazakh President Tokaye voted head of ruling party: Presidency

Kazakhstan’s president was on Friday voted chairman of the ruling occasion, changing former head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev within the function, his workplace stated, as he strikes to cement management following a bloody nationwide disaster.

“By the decision of the extraordinary XXI Party Congress, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart (Tokayev), was unanimously elected Chairman of the Nur Otan Party,” his workplace stated on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nazarbayev, 81, dominated ex-Soviet Kazakhstan for shut to a few many years earlier than hand-picking Tokayev, 68, a profession diplomat and then-loyalist, to interchange him as president in 2019.

Nazarbayev final 12 months introduced his determination handy the occasion management over to Tokayev – a transfer that appeared to verify Tokayev would stand for one more presidential time period even when many thought his predecessor nonetheless pulled Kazakhstan’s political strings.

But within the aftermath of bloody unrest that left 225 folks lifeless, Tokayev on January 11 questioned his former mentor’s legacy, particularly widening inequality between the elite and the poor in Central Asia’s richest nation.

Tokayev stated Nazarbayev’s rule had created “a layer of wealthy people, even by international standards” within the speech that every one however confirmed rumors of an influence battle between the pair.

In the times that adopted, Nazarbayev’s once-powerful kin and in-laws have been successfully jettisoned from prime company and political posts.

Tokayev took over Nazarbayev’s strongest place – chairmanship of the nationwide safety council – on January 5, a day when protests that started over a gasoline worth hike morphed into lethal clashes and looting.

Appearing for the primary time because the disaster started on January 18, Nazarbayev denied any conflict along with his successor, referring to himself as “a pensioner.”

Read extra:

Kazakhstan’s ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev denies conflict with successor

Son-in-law of ex-Kazakh president quits business lobby after deadly unrest

Kazakhstan president says he has weathered attempted coup d’etat