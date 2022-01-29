Kazakh President Tokayev replaces predecessor as ruling party leader

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been chosen as the brand new chief of the nation’s ruling social gathering.

Tokayev takes over from his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, who dominated the nation’s politics for many years.

The transfer cements the President’s energy following lethal riots throughout Kazakhstan earlier this month and likewise reduces the affect of Nazarbayev.

More than 220 folks died and authorities buildings had been set on hearth after protests in opposition to an increase in oil costs descended into wider anger about residing situations.

Tokayev changed Nazarbayev as safety council head through the unrest, through which many demonstrators chanted “outdated man out”.

The former President — who had led Kazakhstan since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 — resigned in 2019 but retained enormous influence as head of both the Nur-Otan party and the country’s national security council.

On Friday, the presidency tweeted that Tokayev had been ” unanimously elected” as social gathering chief of the Nur-Otan.

The Kazakh parliament can be on account of determine whether or not to elevate a few of Nazarbayev’s privileges.