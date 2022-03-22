Kazakh stripped of Rio gold and banned
Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov has been stripped of his 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting gold medal and banned for eight years for a doping offence.
Rahimov, 28, has been discovered responsible of “substituting his urine” 4 occasions which, below weightlifting anti-doping guidelines, is “use of a prohibited method”.
All of his outcomes from 15 March 2016 onwards have been eliminated.
The 2015 world champion was banned for 2 years in June 2013 after testing constructive for anabolic steroids.
Rahimov went on to win the -77kg division in Rio a yr later, lifting a then-world record 214kg in the clean and jerk.
A press release from the Court of Arbitration for Sport added: “In January 2021, further to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into irregularities in sample collection in the sport of weightlifting, the International Testing Agency served a notice of charge on Nijat Rahimov.
“The Sole Arbitrator discovered Nihat Rahimov to be accountable for 4 urine substitutions which represent anti-doping rule violations of “use of a prohibited method” below Article 2.2 of the International Weightlifting Federation anti-doping guidelines.”