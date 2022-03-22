Kazakh stripped of Rio gold and banned

Rahimov’s clear and jerk carry of 214kg on the 2016 Rio Olympics surpassed the earlier world document mark set by Russia’s Oleg Perepetchenov in 2001

Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov has been stripped of his 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting gold medal and banned for eight years for a doping offence.

Rahimov, 28, has been discovered responsible of “substituting his urine” 4 occasions which, below weightlifting anti-doping guidelines, is “use of a prohibited method”.

All of his outcomes from 15 March 2016 onwards have been eliminated.

The 2015 world champion was banned for 2 years in June 2013 after testing constructive for anabolic steroids.

Rahimov went on to win the -77kg division in Rio a yr later, lifting a then-world record 214kg in the clean and jerk.

A press release from the Court of Arbitration for Sport added: “In January 2021, further to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into irregularities in sample collection in the sport of weightlifting, the International Testing Agency served a notice of charge on Nijat Rahimov.

“The Sole Arbitrator discovered Nihat Rahimov to be accountable for 4 urine substitutions which represent anti-doping rule violations of “use of a prohibited method” below Article 2.2 of the International Weightlifting Federation anti-doping guidelines.”