Kazakh weightlifter Nijat Rahimov banned for eight years, stripped of Rio gold | More sports News – Times of India
Kazakh weightlifter Nijat Rahimov, who gained gold within the 77kg on the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been banned from the game for eight years for a doping offence and will likely be stripped of his medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) mentioned on Tuesday.
Rahimov, 28, was discovered responsible of 4 urine substitutions, which quantities to the “Use of a Prohibited Method” beneath International Weightlifting Federation’s anti-doping guidelines.
“In January 2021, further to a WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) investigation (“Operation Arrow”) into irregularities in sample collection in the sport of weightlifting, the International Testing Agency (ITA), served a Notice of Charge on Nijat Rahimov,” CAS mentioned in an announcement.
“The Sole Arbitrator found Nihat Rahimov to be responsible for four urine substitutions which constitute ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) of “Use of a Prohibited Method” under Article 2.2 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules.
“The Sole Arbitrator decided that the suitable sanction can be an eight-year interval of ineligibility and the disqualification of all aggressive outcomes from 15 March 2016.”
Rahimov, who also won gold at the world championships in 2015, was previously banned for two years in June 2013 after testing positive for anabolic steroids.
