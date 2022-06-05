Europe
Kazakhstan completes voting in constitutional referendum
Voting within the referendum resulted in all areas of Kazakhstan as
of 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Trend experiences citing Kazinform.
At 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time voting was accomplished at 1,858 polling
stations in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and
Kyzylorda areas. Five abroad websites additionally wrapped up their work.
Voter counting course of is underway.
Voting remains to be underway in 48 polling stations overseas.
As of 8:00 pm Kazakh capital time, 7,936,655 residents solid their
ballots or 67.65% of these voting. As many as 10,012 polling
stations have been arrange throughout the nation for the referendum. 65 extra
websites have been arrange in 52 nations.