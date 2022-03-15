Kazakhstan continues probe in January’s unrest

More than 4,000 individuals have been injured in the course of the January unrest in Kazakhstan, together with 3,500 safety officers concerned in sustaining public order, 230 individuals died, together with 19 police and regulation enforcement officers, Kazakhstan’s authorities mentioned on March 14 throughout an replace on the investigation into January’s tragic occasions within the nation.

Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General Berik Asylov, Internal Affairs Ministry Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov, in addition to representatives of a number of state our bodies and public organisations introduced the info of the investigation, which is topic to alter because the investigation into the tragic January occasions continues, at a plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament.

On instances and variety of detainees, the authorities mentioned investigative teams are processing 3,770 pre-trial investigations. They embrace instances of acts of terrorism and riots, instances of robberies, theft, theft of weapons, and the usage of violence in opposition to regulation enforcement officers.

They famous that 2,919 prison instances are underneath investigation by the inner affairs our bodies. 184 individuals are being held in custody. The authorities mentioned that there are presently 766 individuals are in custody on varied fees. Of these, 19 are residents of international international locations, together with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On making certain the rights of the detainees the Prosecutor General knowledgeable that 243 prison instances of torture and abuse of energy have been initiated, whereas 9 individuals have been detained, 8 are workers of the National Security Committee and one is a police officer.

According to the top of the Anti-Corruption Service, Olzhas Bektenov, out of 243 instances, 234 prison instances are being investigated by his company in opposition to regulation enforcement officers. Criminal instances in opposition to regulation enforcement officers, as a rule, investigated by one other regulation enforcement company to keep away from any potential battle of curiosity.

Human Rights Chairperson of Kazakhstan Elvira Azimova knowledgeable that 302 individuals launched from pre-trial detention centres. 137 allegations of torture and ill-treatment have been acquired.

According to Azimova, 200 residents who had beforehand been arrested had their preventive measures modified. Detention has been dropped for 11 residents. Of the 29 juveniles accused of great crimes, 28 have been launched underneath parental ensures.

Aiman Omarova, human rights activist and head of the Aqiqat public fee, advised amendments to the Criminal Code with the inclusion of a time period “forced extremism,” that describes individuals dragged into terrorist exercise by menace or power, in opposition to their will.

Suspects held in custody are supplied with certified medical help in pre-trial detention centres.

On recovered weapons, Akhmetzhanov knowledgeable that greater than 2,800 weapons have been stolen in the course of the unrest. 2,000 weapons are nonetheless within the arms of the criminals. 771 weapon items have been recovered.

On harm to companies and property, Asylov mentioned that 1,630 companies have been attacked in the course of the riots. More than 1,500 state and business buildings have been broken. He added that the police have discovered and seized stolen property value over 38,6 billion tenge.