Kazakhstan demonstrated readiness for open interaction with Human Rights activists
Kazakhstan nonetheless faces the fallout from latest violent protests however a
deliberate reform bundle guarantees “much for the future.”
That was the important thing message to emerge from a uncommon go to to Brussels by
Elvira Azimova, the Ombudswoman of Kazakhstan.
She visited to fulfill members of two European parliament committees – international
affairs and the human rights subcommittee – to debate the January riots
within the nation.
MEPs had requested a gathering to debate their issues concerning the unrest –
and an replace on the reforms deliberate by the nation’s authorities.
The official later gave a presentation on the Brussels press membership the place she
conceded that protests “shook the Kazakh society” saying “the integrity and
stability of the country and society were threatened.”
She instructed this web site she confronted a “very difficult” job overseeing human
rights within the nation however was inspired by the deliberate reforms, saying the
bundle provides actual hope and that she hopes each she and civil society are
totally concerned.
In her handle she mentioned that over the previous two years, Kazakhstan has acknowledged
a variety of political and authorized initiatives, together with a legislation offering for
reducing the brink for getting into the Mazhilis for political events from
7 to five%, fixing the column “against all” within the poll papers for elections
in any respect ranges.
The Government’s Plan for Priority Actions within the Field of Human Rights
was, she instructed the viewers, additionally adopted.
“For the first time, direct elections were held for more than 50% of akims
(mayors) of rural districts. At the level of law, a 30% quota for women and
youth was fixed in the distribution of MPs mandates.”
This quota contains individuals with particular wants.
Progress within the human rights sphere was marked, she famous, by the adoption
of two legal guidelines – on the establishment of the Commissioner for Human Rights and
the whole abolition of the loss of life penalty.
To promote initiatives within the human rights sphere, a Presidential decree
was adopted on the primary areas of labor on this space, together with making certain the
rights of victims of human trafficking and elimination of discrimination
towards girls.
Currently, so as to get rid of discrimination towards girls, the List of
Works Restricted to Women has been abolished, she mentioned.
The standards for assessing the presence of ill-treatment that led to social
exclusion and deprivation have additionally been improved.
On March 16, the Kazak President introduced a variety of political
initiatives, together with the ultimate transition from a super-presidential
republic to a presidential one with a powerful parliament; a ban on the following
of kin of the President to occupy excessive positions and the President, members
of the Constitutional Council, Accounts Committee, heads of native
consultant our bodies (akims) and their deputies will now not be members
of any events.
She additionally outlined the progress of the investigation into the January unrest
when 1,000 individuals had been detained in reference to prison expenses. Today,
745 residents proceed to be in custody, of which 451 residents are held in
reference to participation in mass riots.
“The Ombudswoman, independent public commissions headed by reputable
lawyers, closely cooperated with the prosecutor’s office, openly expressed
and defended their positions,” she commented.
Such work, she argued, “showed the transparency and democratic nature of
the investigative process, allowing each appeal, each complaint to be
approached individually.”
As a outcome, it was doable to considerably scale back the dangers of wrongful
sentences, she famous.
“Such a practice of open cooperation between civil society and authorized
bodies should, in my opinion, take root firmly in our country.”
From January 5 to January 19, 133 monitoring of pre-trial detention facilities
and short-term detention services all through the nation had been carried out
with explicit consideration paid to eight cities, the place the most important variety of
detainees and studies of violations had been recorded.
Independent monitoring included not solely conferences with the detainees, however
additionally conferences with their kin, negotiations with the management of the
prosecutor’s workplace, police and akimats.
“It should be noted,” mentioned the ombudswoman, “that law enforcement
agencies, in particular the prosecutor’s office, have demonstrated their
readiness for open interaction with human rights activists.”
She mentioned, “This is notable progress.”
The major nature of the appeals vary from unjustified detention and failure
to offer well timed and high-quality authorized help to lack of knowledge
concerning the whereabouts of the detainees and use of illegal strategies of
investigation.
The Kazak legislation on the state of emergency permits the Commandant to find out
further locations of detention for detainees who’ve violated the state of
emergency. At the identical time, the norm doesn’t cancel the duty to
adjust to minimal requirements for the therapy of prisoners.
She instructed the viewers there have been studies of issues within the moreover
used premises with entry to consuming water, meals and the dearth of mandatory
tools for the keep of detainees.
“It must be admitted that detention was the prevailing solution for the
prevention of riots.”
She added, “Taking into account our appeals, appeals from relatives and
lawyers, according to the results of a prosecutor’s check, 302 citizens
were released from temporary detention centers and special premises.”
She went on, “It is necessary to accelerate the revision of approaches to
the appointment of preventive measures for violations in the form of
restriction of freedom, taking into account the state of health of the
detainee, arrested person and convicted person.”
“Unfortunately, the current law on the state of emergency also does not
provide for a clear scenario for the work of the information and social
service. In connection with the January events, we received requests from
citizens with a request to establish the place of detention of detained
relatives.”
The absence of the Internet till January 10 exacerbated the scenario,
in response to the official.
“Taking into account the January events, we propose to include in the list
of citizens entitled to receive state-guaranteed legal assistance victims
of torture and other types of ill-treatment, degrading, as well as
low-income citizens whose income is below the subsistence level.”
Out of 137 appeals from residents and human rights activists addressed to
her, 86 appeals concern ill-treatment of detainees.
“At present, it is fundamentally important not to delay the investigation
of cases of unlawful methods of detention and investigation.”
One of the initiatives within the area of human rights, introduced by the Kazak
President, is the problem of toughening accountability for torture and different
varieties of merciless, degrading and ill-treatment.
“No less important,” she believes “is the question of the openness of the
forthcoming trials and the participation of independent observers in them.”
In the protests greater than 4,000 individuals had been injured: 1,000 civilians and
greater than 3,000 legislation enforcement officers. More than 230 individuals died.
There had been seizures and arson of buildings, seizure of weapons, theft, and
assaults. The use of weapons and particular means was by legislation enforcement
companies and civilians.
She concluded, “Society requires an objective legal assessment and
punishment of those responsible. It is necessary to develop a package of
measures to prevent mass violations, support humanitarian activities and
increase access to protection, including in connection with detention, the
use of special means and weapons.”
