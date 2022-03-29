Kazakhstan demonstrated readiness for open interaction with Human Rights activists

Kazakhstan nonetheless faces the fallout from latest violent protests however a

deliberate reform bundle guarantees “much for the future.”

That was the important thing message to emerge from a uncommon go to to Brussels by

Elvira Azimova, the Ombudswoman of Kazakhstan.

She visited to fulfill members of two European parliament committees – international

affairs and the human rights subcommittee – to debate the January riots

within the nation.

MEPs had requested a gathering to debate their issues concerning the unrest –

and an replace on the reforms deliberate by the nation’s authorities.

The official later gave a presentation on the Brussels press membership the place she

conceded that protests “shook the Kazakh society” saying “the integrity and

stability of the country and society were threatened.”

She instructed this web site she confronted a “very difficult” job overseeing human

rights within the nation however was inspired by the deliberate reforms, saying the

bundle provides actual hope and that she hopes each she and civil society are

totally concerned.

In her handle she mentioned that over the previous two years, Kazakhstan has acknowledged

a variety of political and authorized initiatives, together with a legislation offering for

reducing the brink for getting into the Mazhilis for political events from

7 to five%, fixing the column “against all” within the poll papers for elections

in any respect ranges.

The Government’s Plan for Priority Actions within the Field of Human Rights

was, she instructed the viewers, additionally adopted.

“For the first time, direct elections were held for more than 50% of akims

(mayors) of rural districts. At the level of law, a 30% quota for women and

youth was fixed in the distribution of MPs mandates.”

This quota contains individuals with particular wants.

Progress within the human rights sphere was marked, she famous, by the adoption

of two legal guidelines – on the establishment of the Commissioner for Human Rights and

the whole abolition of the loss of life penalty.

To promote initiatives within the human rights sphere, a Presidential decree

was adopted on the primary areas of labor on this space, together with making certain the

rights of victims of human trafficking and elimination of discrimination

towards girls.

Currently, so as to get rid of discrimination towards girls, the List of

Works Restricted to Women has been abolished, she mentioned.

The standards for assessing the presence of ill-treatment that led to social

exclusion and deprivation have additionally been improved.

On March 16, the Kazak President introduced a variety of political

initiatives, together with the ultimate transition from a super-presidential

republic to a presidential one with a powerful parliament; a ban on the following

of kin of the President to occupy excessive positions and the President, members

of the Constitutional Council, Accounts Committee, heads of native

consultant our bodies (akims) and their deputies will now not be members

of any events.

She additionally outlined the progress of the investigation into the January unrest

when 1,000 individuals had been detained in reference to prison expenses. Today,

745 residents proceed to be in custody, of which 451 residents are held in

reference to participation in mass riots.

“The Ombudswoman, independent public commissions headed by reputable

lawyers, closely cooperated with the prosecutor’s office, openly expressed

and defended their positions,” she commented.

Such work, she argued, “showed the transparency and democratic nature of

the investigative process, allowing each appeal, each complaint to be

approached individually.”

As a outcome, it was doable to considerably scale back the dangers of wrongful

sentences, she famous.

“Such a practice of open cooperation between civil society and authorized

bodies should, in my opinion, take root firmly in our country.”

From January 5 to January 19, 133 monitoring of pre-trial detention facilities

and short-term detention services all through the nation had been carried out

with explicit consideration paid to eight cities, the place the most important variety of

detainees and studies of violations had been recorded.

Independent monitoring included not solely conferences with the detainees, however

additionally conferences with their kin, negotiations with the management of the

prosecutor’s workplace, police and akimats.

“It should be noted,” mentioned the ombudswoman, “that law enforcement

agencies, in particular the prosecutor’s office, have demonstrated their

readiness for open interaction with human rights activists.”

She mentioned, “This is notable progress.”

The major nature of the appeals vary from unjustified detention and failure

to offer well timed and high-quality authorized help to lack of knowledge

concerning the whereabouts of the detainees and use of illegal strategies of

investigation.

The Kazak legislation on the state of emergency permits the Commandant to find out

further locations of detention for detainees who’ve violated the state of

emergency. At the identical time, the norm doesn’t cancel the duty to

adjust to minimal requirements for the therapy of prisoners.

She instructed the viewers there have been studies of issues within the moreover

used premises with entry to consuming water, meals and the dearth of mandatory

tools for the keep of detainees.

“It must be admitted that detention was the prevailing solution for the

prevention of riots.”

She added, “Taking into account our appeals, appeals from relatives and

lawyers, according to the results of a prosecutor’s check, 302 citizens

were released from temporary detention centers and special premises.”

She went on, “It is necessary to accelerate the revision of approaches to

the appointment of preventive measures for violations in the form of

restriction of freedom, taking into account the state of health of the

detainee, arrested person and convicted person.”

“Unfortunately, the current law on the state of emergency also does not

provide for a clear scenario for the work of the information and social

service. In connection with the January events, we received requests from

citizens with a request to establish the place of detention of detained

relatives.”

The absence of the Internet till January 10 exacerbated the scenario,

in response to the official.

“Taking into account the January events, we propose to include in the list

of citizens entitled to receive state-guaranteed legal assistance victims

of torture and other types of ill-treatment, degrading, as well as

low-income citizens whose income is below the subsistence level.”

Out of 137 appeals from residents and human rights activists addressed to

her, 86 appeals concern ill-treatment of detainees.

“At present, it is fundamentally important not to delay the investigation

of cases of unlawful methods of detention and investigation.”

One of the initiatives within the area of human rights, introduced by the Kazak

President, is the problem of toughening accountability for torture and different

varieties of merciless, degrading and ill-treatment.

“No less important,” she believes “is the question of the openness of the

forthcoming trials and the participation of independent observers in them.”

In the protests greater than 4,000 individuals had been injured: 1,000 civilians and

greater than 3,000 legislation enforcement officers. More than 230 individuals died.

There had been seizures and arson of buildings, seizure of weapons, theft, and

assaults. The use of weapons and particular means was by legislation enforcement

companies and civilians.

She concluded, “Society requires an objective legal assessment and

punishment of those responsible. It is necessary to develop a package of

measures to prevent mass violations, support humanitarian activities and

increase access to protection, including in connection with detention, the

use of special means and weapons.”

