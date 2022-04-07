Kazakhstan: lessons learnt from the January 2022 events

A variety of MPs from a variety of member nations belonging to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has signed a declaration concerning the current tragic occasions which befell in Kazakhstan.

The declaration says:

“We, the undersigned, declare the next:

The peaceable protests which started on 2 January 2022 in Kazakhstan have been hijacked by armed legal teams who tried to destabilise the state of affairs within the nation. There are indications that it was an try of a coup d’état.

We welcome the choice by the Kazakh authorities to analyze the violence and unrest that led to the deaths of a minimum of 238 folks and 1000’s of arrests, and studies of torture and mistreatment.

The Coalition of NGOs of Kazakhstan Against Torture confirms that folks have been tortured by the police. More than 3 600 legal circumstances are beneath investigation.

We welcome the assertion of President Tokayev that “all the information will be made available; we will not conceal anything” and that the outcomes of the preliminary investigation into the January occasions might be disclosed.

The Kazakh Government has a possibility to endorse the creation of such a hybrid investigation, as an example by in search of help from the Council Europe.

The authorities ought to take the current alternative to maintain in keeping with the values and rules of the Parliamentary Assembly.

We, due to this fact, name to proceed Kazakhstan’s political reform program, which might be introduced in the midst of March.”

Signatories:

Mr Aleksander POCIEJ, Poland, EPP/CD ; Mr Marek BOROWSKI, Poland, EPP/CD ; Mr Telmo CORREIA, Portugal, EPP/CD ; Ms Eva DECROIX, Czech Republic, EC/DA ; Mr Bernard FOURNIER, France, EPP/CD ; Ms Kamila GASIUK-PIHOWICZ, Poland, EPP/CD ; Mr Carlos Alberto GONÇALVES, Portugal, EPP/CD ; Ms Els van HOOF, Belgium, EPP/CD ; Mr John HOWELL, United Kingdom, EC/DA ; Ms Olena KHOMENKO, Ukraine, EC/DA ; Mr Eerik-Niiles KROSS, Estonia, ALDE ; Mr Jérôme LAMBERT, France, SOC ; Mr Luís LEITE RAMOS, Portugal, EPP/CD ; Mr Ian LIDDELL-GRAINGER, United Kingdom, EC/DA ; Mr Reinhold LOPATKA, Austria, EPP/CD ; Ms Isabel MEIRELLES, Portugal, EPP/CD ; Ms Dumitrina MITREA, Romania, EC/DA ; Ms Octavie MODERT, Luxembourg, EPP/CD ; Mr Arkadiusz MULARCZYK, Poland, EC/DA ; Mr Sorin-Titus MUNCACIU, Romania, EC/DA ; Ms Miroslava NĚMCOVÁ, Czech Republic, EC/DA ; Mr Joseph O’REILLY, Ireland, EPP/CD ; Mr Bob van PAREREN, Netherlands, EC/DA ; Mr Thomas PRINGLE, Ireland, UEL ; Mr Francesco SCOMA, Italy, EPP/CD ; Ms Jane STEVENSON, United Kingdom, EC/DA

