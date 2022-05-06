Kazakhstan President keeps up pace of reform by naming June 5 as date for referendum

The speedy programme of political reform launched by Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has continued along with his announcement that the promised referendum on constitutional modifications will likely be held in weeks, not months, writes political editor Nick Powell.

A significant overhaul of Kazakhstan’s political system, requiring modifications to greater than a 3rd of the structure, will likely be put to the individuals in a referendum on fifth June. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree naming the date simply days after stating that it was time to start out respecting as soon as the requirement that constitutional modifications are put to a well-liked vote.

His proposal includes 56 constitutional amendments, which switch necessary powers from himself to the Kazakh parliament and are additionally aimed toward decentralising the federal government of this huge nation. The Constitutional Court, which was abolished in 1995, will likely be reinstated and the President will likely be banned from being a member of a political social gathering.

President Tokayev has already resigned from the ruling social gathering, which he had beforehand led. It will not be attainable for a president’s relations to carry public workplace, a transfer seen as a part of a decisive break with the earlier president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.

The President and his ministers have spoken of making a ‘new Kazakhstan’ and a ‘second republic’, steps which have been welcomed by the nation’s main suppose tank, the Institute for Strategic

Studies, the place the speak is of ‘a full relaunch of the political system’ and ‘becoming a country with political institutions that approximate the western model’.

But all nations have their very own points and in Kazakhstan there’s all the time acute consciousness of guaranteeing that the nation’s ethic minorities don’t really feel alienated by political modifications. President Tokayev introduced the referendum in a speech to the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, a consultative physique created to make sure that all Kazakhs really feel that they’re a part of the nation, no matter their household backgrounds.

The largest ethnic minority are two million Russians, out of a inhabitants of 19 million, however because the director of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Yerkin Tukumov, put it, “our Russians are different to Russians in the Russian Federation, we are mentally close”. One of his colleagues, Taigat Kaliyev, noticed that whereas measures would proceed to strengthen the standing of Kazakh because the nationwide language, Russian would stay the language for inter-ethnic communication.

Meanwhile, within the decrease home of parliament, the Mazhilis, members are trying ahead to elevated powers as Kazakhstan strikes away from a ‘super-presidential’ system of presidency. They face a shake-up of the electoral system and larger competitors because it’s made simpler to kind a political social gathering. But Aidos Sarym, from the ruling Amanat social gathering, instructed journalists that the social gathering wanted to “grow its own experience and not rely on the President, as we become a country where all positions are elected”.

