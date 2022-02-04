Kazakhstan responds to alleged detainee abuses

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has obtained a letter from Human Rights Watch (HRW), a world non-governmental group, alleging examples of disproportionate use of pressure by law-enforcement forces in Kazakhstan through the January occasions. In addition, Human Rights Watch has revealed info concerning different alleged detainee abuses.

The authorities of Kazakhstan has responded by saying: “Excessive use of pressure, wrongful imprisonment, torture, or ill-treatment of detainees are all condemned by the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“President Tokayev has stressed numerous times that the investigation into the armed disturbance must be impartial and carried out in accordance with the law. It is critical to ensure that detainees’ rights are protected and that a fair judicial process is followed.”

While conducting the investigation, the Head of State has urged the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to stick to the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibit using torture or different types of ill-treatment.

“All allegations of illegal detention and probable ill-treatment of detainees will be investigated extensively. A hotline has been established so that residents can get important information and file complaints, especially about law enforcement personnel’s activities. All incoming information about violations is verified by the investigative authorities.”

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, the authorities have opened 98 legal instances to this point over accusations of using unlawful investigation techniques and different infringement of residents’ rights.

“The General Prosecutor’s Office and other state investigative organisations are ready and eager to look into each and every case brought up by the people in Kazakhstan and around the world,” stated a spokesperson.

The Human Rights Ombudsperson Elvira Azimova, in addition to members of the National Preventive Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture (NPM) and the National Council of Public Trust, have been granted entry to jail services to supervise the respect of detained individuals’ rights.

Regional NPM groups have made 97 impartial monitoring visits to 83 websites in 16 areas of Kazakhstan, in line with present info. The Human Rights Ombudsman has obtained 48 citizen complaints alleging human rights abuses, that are presently being investigated. In addition, on the request of the regional NPM groups, attorneys and civil medics have been granted entry to the inmates.

Public commissions to analyze the January occasions have currently been constituted by respected civil society representatives, together with human rights advocates and attorneys.

A authorities spokesperson stated: “Kazakhstan is dedicated to upholding its human rights duties and welcomes dialog and collaboration with worldwide nongovernmental organisations. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has agreed to satisfy with Kenneth Roth, the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, and Kazakhstan maintains an lively participation in UN human rights companies and processes.”

